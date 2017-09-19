Model says, ‘The first time I met Marian, I got slapped!’

By RUEL J. MENDOZA

INAMIN ng Fil-American model-turned-Kapuso leading man na si Matthias Rhoads, biggest setback niya ang hindi makapagsalita ng diretsong Tagalog.



Pero ume-effort daw siya para mabilis siyang makaintindi at makapagsalita ng Tagalog.

“That’s very difficult. My mom didn’t really raise me to speak Tagalog.

“I know very little Tagalog and GMA will be giving a Tagalog workshop.

“I am serious about speaking the language for me to further understand and act whatever role they give me.

“Everybody knows I’m learning, but I don’t want them to have to change or make any long process just because of the language barrier,” diin pa ni Matthias na ipinanganak at lumaki sa iba’t-ibang lugar sa US.

Unang nakilala si Matthias dahil sa viral TV commercial ng Jollibee kunsaan siya ang gumanap na groom sa TVC na “Vow”.

Sunod ay naging isa sa judges si Matthias ng modeling reality competition program ng GMA NewsTV na “The Fiercest of Them All” at sa teleserye na “Meant To Be.”

“I auditioned for different roles at GMA including ‘Meant To Be,’ ‘My Love From The Star,’ ‘I Heart Davao.’

“But Super Ma’am was the perfect role for me to enter like a leading role, but still you know, able to speak some English,” sey pa niya.

Sa “Super Ma’am,” gagampanan ni Matthias ang role bilang si Trevor Jones, isang foreign archeologist na nagkaroon ng interes na pag-aralan ang mythical creature na Tamawo sa Pilipinas.

Unforgettable ang first meeting niya with Marian sa set ng “Super Ma’am.”

“I only met Marian on the set and my first meet with her, I get slapped!” tawa pa niya.

“That was out first scene together, so she was slapping and hitting me because of what my character said to her.

“So we just laughed after the take because that was a nice way of breaking the ice with Marian, who I will be working with constantly in this show.’’

