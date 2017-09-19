NPA attack leaves teen dead

By: Danny J. Estacio

CAMP G. NAKAR, Lucena City – A 15-year-old student was killed following the attack of suspected New People’s Army (NPA) guerilla members at a Day Care Center Sunday in Barangay Libertad, Cawayan, Masbate.

Captain Alvin Mark Banayao of the 2nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army to The Southern Luzon Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (SOLCO-AFP) identified the victim as Vincent Pekiro.



Reports said several soldiers belonging to Alpha Company of the 2IB, were assisting the rehabilitation of the said day care center as part of the community support program (CSP) when the rebels attacked.

Banayao said the soldiers were able to immediately secure the people within their vicinity.

Major General Benjamin R. Madrigal Jr., SOLCOM chief, condemned the said attack.

“This is another clear violation of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Humanitarian Law ( CARHRIHL), which provides that civilian shall be protected and spared from any kind of violence and shall not be the object of attack.

This reckless and terroristic act by the NPA proves that they disregard the safety of innocent people”, said Madrigal.

