PFL: Global Cebu, Stallion Laguna meet in crucial tiff

Global Cebu and Stallion Laguna continue their chase for playoff spots as the two clubs play each other at the Rizal Memorial Stadium tomorrow, Sept. 20, 2017.
Cebu is coming off a draw against league leaders FC Meralco Manila last weekend at the Cebu City Sports Center, while Laguna enters the match on a high after beating JPV Marikina FC.
At a press conference held at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium earlier today, Global Cebu coach Akbar Nawas notes Laguna’s good run and form.
“We should not take them lightly, we should be at our best to play the game tomorrow.”
Stallion Laguna FC top scorer Jesus Melliza, who scored in the clubs’ previous meeting in Biñan, still considers the Cebuanos as a difficult team to face.
“Global Cebu is a tough team.”
Cebu’s Fritz Brigoli asserts that the morale of the team is good coming into the match.
“The team is taking (the pressure) well, we just had a talk with the big bosses, everyone’s happy. Everyone’s motivated.”
The match will be streamed live, with the link to be posted on Global Cebu FC’s official Facebook page.