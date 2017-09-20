4 ASG men surrender

By: Francis T. Wakefield

Four Abu Sayyaf members said to be identified under the slain Alhabsy Misaya surrendered and laid down their arms in Sulu over the weekend.

Aldin Hadil Akmad, 25; Willing Ibba Jaabal, 45; Ijal Samsain Sadjal, 25; and Emar Ladjar Udjah, 17, yielded to Lieutenant Colonel Jesse Montoya, the commanding officer of the 2nd Special Forces Battalion, in Barangay Likod Pata, Pata Island, Sulu at 8:30 p.m., Saturday.



Brigadier General Cirilito Sobejana, Commander of Joint Task Force Sulu, said Akmad and his companions turned-over an M16 and three Garand rifles.

“I commend the recent accomplishment of JTF Sulu under Brigadier General Sobejana,” said Lieutenant General Carlito G. Galvez, Jr., the commander of the Western Mindanao Command. “The unit is very successful in their coordination and stakeholders engagements that yielded this positive result.”

In all, a total of 111 Abu Sayyaf members have already surrendered to authorities, with 65 yielding to troops in Basilan, 23 in Sulu, 21 in Tawi-Tawi, and two in Zamboanga City.

