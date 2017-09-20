NCAA 93: Generals stun JRU Bombers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Tommorow (The Arena, San Juan City)

12 noon – Perpetual vs Lyceum (Jrs)

2 p.m. – Perpetual vs Lyceum (Srs)

4 p.m. – SSCR vs CSB (Srs)

6 p.m. – SSCR vs LSGH (Jrs)

Emilio Aguinaldo College finally exacted sweet revenge by downing Jose Rizal University, 88-84, to boost its Final Four bid in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Generals looked headed for another blowout loss just like in their first round meeting when they fell behind, 58-44, late in the third quarter.

But the unthinkable happened as Sidney Onwubere, Jeric Diego and Jerome Garcia came through with clutch baskets to close out the quarter.

They sustained their attack in the pivotal fourth quarter to accomplish their mission – beating the team that handed them a 77-48 humiliation in the first round.

And they made it even without one of the team’s key players – Hamadou Laminou who is still recovering from a foot injury.

EAC coach Ariel Sison credited their win – their 6th in 12 games to their new approach to the game.

“In our first game against JRU, nahirapan kaming mag-adjust without Laminou. Right now, we’ve slowly built our confidence and we’re just thankful that we were able to win this tight game,” said Sison.

The Generals scored nine straight points to erase an 80-75 deficit and take an 84-80, 57.4 seconds left.

JRU had several chances to further trim EAC’s lead but the Bombers faltered in the face of the General’s suffocating defense.

Onwubere scored 28 points and hauled eight rebounds, Garcia added 16 points, and Diego chipped in 11 points and four boards for JRU, which jumped to fourth place.

JRU, for its part, fell to 7-5, but remained in third place.

In the other game, Letran snapped a theee-game losing skid as it bested Arellano, 84-73.

The Knights leaned on a season-high 50 percent field goal shooting to improve to likewise improve 6-6. Arellano, for its part, slipped to 4-8.

First Game

EAC 88 – Onwubere 28, Garcia 16, Diego 11, Tampoc 11, Munsayac 9, Mendoza I 7, Bugarin 2, Guzman 2, Pascua 2, Corilla 0, Mendoza J 0, Neri 0.

JRU 84 – Mendoza 22, Teodoro 18, Grospe 15, Bordon 12, Poutouochi 6, Abdul Razak 4, Dela Virgen 3, Lasquety 2, Sawat 2, David 0.

QUARTERS: 24-22, 36-39, 57-61, 88-84.

Related

comments