No order yet to send Davao cops to Caloocan – PNP

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By AARON B. RECUENCO

The leadership of the Philippine National Police (PNP) has not issued any order yet to transfer policemen from the Davao Region to Caloocan City where the entire police force was sacked due to involvement in various illegal activities.

But even if it would be implemented, PNP spokesman Chief Supt. Dionardo Carlos doubts that it would be the entire Davao City police force which will be flown and brought in Caloocan City.



“I don’t think it’s the entire Davao PNP. It could be some who will compose the group in Caloocan,” said Carlos.

On Monday, PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa declared before his men in Davao Region that he wanted policemen there to be re-assigned to Caloocan City following the controversies since last month which linked some of its cops to execution of minors to robbery.

The statement appeared to be an expression of disappointment after the PNP became the punching bag of harsh criticisms on the issue of anti-drugs war following the death of Kian Lloyd delos Santos, Carl Arnaiz, Reynaldo de Guzman.

In one of the hearings, Dela Rosa could not help but be emotional but his crying too drew negative feedbacks in the social media.

Carlos said they are still waiting for an official order from the Chief PNP to determine on how the latter would go about his intention to use Davao cops in Caloocan City.

Carlos, however, said that he would not be surprised if Dela Rosa would indeed tap Davao policemen, noting that the Chief PNP is familiar with each and everyone in Davao Region, especially Davao City.

“He was assigned in Davao for so many years so he knows the policemen there,” said Carlos.

“And I think it’s the trust and confidence to the Davao PNP which is the reason here. He knows how they work,” he added.

It was recalled that the more than 1,000 policemen in Caloocan City was replaced and subjected to retraining after at least three controversies hit its police unit.

Related

comments