P2 jeeney fare hike sought

By: Alexanderia Dennise San Juan

Leaders of various transport groups filed yesterday a petition asking the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to increase the minimum jeepney fare from P8 to P10.



Heads of the Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (FEJODAP), League of Transport Operators of the Philippines (LTAP), Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO), and Alliance of Transport Operators & Drivers Association of the Philippines (ALTODAP) signed the petition at the LTFRB Office in Quezon City.

The group emphasized in their petition the need for a jeepney fare hike as the increase on the prices of fuel and spare parts have adversely affected them.

They added that it is “just and necessary” to raise the minimum fare in order to cover the increase in diesel price, spare parts and other operational cost for the member drivers and operators.

The petition only covered the fare on PUJs in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Regions 3 and 4.

Lawyer Aileen Lizada, LTFRB board member, said they “must thoroughly deliberate the matter” first as the increase will affect an estimated 3.2 million passengers in a single trip as public utility jeepneys (PUJs) have the most number of units nationwide.

