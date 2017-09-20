Palace to solons: Obey traffic rules

President Duterte does not expect any special treatment on the road and expects lawmakers to follow his modest lifestyle, Malacañang said yesterday.



Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella has reminded government officials to obey traffic rules following Majority Floor Leader Rodolfo Farinas’ controversial proposal to grant congressmen immunity from minor traffic violations.

Fariñas earlier claimed the apprehension of lawmakers for traffic violations would hinder their work while Congress is in session.

“The President himself continues to observe a modest lifestyle and he seeks no special treatment whether inside or outside the Palace. We hope our colleagues in Congress especially allies can bring themselves to do the same,” Abella said during a Palace news conference.

Abella insisted that traffic laws must be applied to everyone, including lawmakers.

“Let me repeat, we hope our colleagues in congress and allies can bring themselves to the President’s standards. No special treatment,” he said.

“Law is law, right? It should be blind to all,” he said.

Asked if the Palace would remind the Metro Manila Development Authority not to allow congressmen to get away with breaking traffic rules, Abella said they would let the agency proceed with their work as necessary. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

