Spieth eyes Tour jackpot

ATLANTA (AFP) – World No. 2 Jordan Spieth says he will be targeting victory at the season-ending Tour Championship this week as he bids to pocket another multi-million-dollar jackpot.



Spieth heads into Thursday’s first round at East Lake Golf Club in pole position to claim the $10 million bonus on offer to the winner of the FedEx Cup series, leading second placed Justin Thomas by 340 points.

That healthy points cushion means Spieth could afford to finish second in Atlanta this week and still win the title, provided none of the other players in the top five win this week’s event.

