Sprinter, bowler shine in KL

KUALA LUMPUR – Sprinter Cielo Honasan and bowler Christopher Chiu Yue came through with golden performances to hike the Philippines’ total gold haul to three in the 9th ASEAN Para Games yesterday here.



Honasan, a 15-year-old native of Santiago, Botolan, Zambales clocked 28.51 seconds to lord over the 200m T44. He beat out Indonesian Karisma Evi Tiarani and Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Thuy for the gold at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

Tiarani and Nguyen timed in 31.12 and 33.07 to settle for the silver and bronze, respectively.

Yue, for his part, scored 1239 to beat Malaysians Mohd Azrin Bin Rahim’s 1216 and Abu Bakat Bin Nyat’s 1211 and bag the tenpin bowling gold held at Bandar Sunway in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Angelito Guloya, Rufo Tablang, Benjamin Ramos also competed in the same event but wound up seventh, eighth and 14th place, respectively.

“My dream is to compete and win here and I’m glad I got the chance to fulfill it,” said Honasan.

Also collecting silver medals were Jeanette Aceveda in shotput for F11 and F12 combined, and Arman Dino in the 400m for T47.

Dino’s silver shone like gold as he beat Indonesian Marthin Losu and Thai Yamee Sutat, the gold and silver medallists in the 2015 Singapore staging.

Dino clocked 52.77 while Sutat took the bronze in 53.38 and Losu ended up fourth in 53.75.

