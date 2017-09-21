3 Or. Mindoro inmates test positive for HIV

By: Jerry J. Alcayde

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro – The Department of Health reported yesterday that at least three inmates at the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Jail have been found to be infected with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).



Dr. Eduardo C. Janairo, regional director of DoH-MIMAROPA (Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) said the identities of the infected prisoners have already been forwarded to concerned local health authorities for proper action.

Meanwhile, the DoH regional head also reported that at least four of their staff members were infected with chicken pox following mass screening of inmates in the same jail last August.

A report from the DoH-MIMAROPA Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit shows that as of Sept. 6, 112 inmates at the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Jail are suffering from chicken pox, while 64 have boils, 50 with cough, 15 with colds, four with fungal infection, and three with on-and-off fever.

“We have informed jail authorities that overcrowding in jail cells aggravates the health condition of detainees,” said Dr. Janairo.

Jail Warden Romeo Delmo said they currently have 868 detainees in the 350-capacity provincial jail.

