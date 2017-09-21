CEU downs Assumption

Defending six-time champion Centro Escolar University and Philippine Women’s University streaked to their second wins in as many starts to pace senior basketball while the San Beda College Alabang volleyball teams are unscathed in all three divisions of the 48th Women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA).



CEU thumped Assumption, 107-40, and PWU dealt newcomer University of Makati a second loss after a 74-37 victory on Sunday at Assumption Makati gym.

Junior holder Chiang Kai Shek College, meanwhile, walloped St. Stephen’s High School, 101-39, on Saturday at St. Scholastica Manila gym for a 3-0 card in Group A. The following day, San Beda tied CKSC on top with a 60-27 triumph over St. Paul College Pasig.

Sister squads De La Salle Zobel and La Salle College Antipolo also posted lopsided wins, beating host Poveda (85-17) and Miriam (63-32), respectively, to pace Group B with identical 3-0 records.

DLSZ, eyeing an 8th consecutive midgets crown, finally won after three tries as it downed St. Jude Catholic School, 42-7.

