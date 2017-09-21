DZBB holds 7th Trabaho Negosyo Fair

SUPER Radyo DZBB 594 is back with its 7th wave of providing employment opportunities and business start-ups to thousands of job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs through the DZBB Trabaho Negosyo Fair scheduled on Sept. 21 and 22 at Star Mall EDSA Shaw.

Various positions in over 50 companies, including local and overseas employment agencies, are waiting to be filled by Kapuso job hunters during the fair.



On the other hand, those interested in learning the basics of doing a business may join the two-day free business seminar to be conducted by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Sept. 21 followed by the UP Institute for Small Scale Industries (UP ISSI) on Sept. 22. These partner agencies will share tips and advice on how to start up a business or improve one’s managerial skills.

Each Negosyo Seminar schedule will host three slots that will accommodate 60 participants each with the first slot beginning at 10:30 a.m. and the last ending at 5:30 p.m.

Local government agencies such as the Social Security System, Pag-IBIG Fund, PhilHealth, Department of Foreign Affairs, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine Statistics Authority, Public Employment Service Office, Department of Labor and Employment, and Philippine Overseas Employment Administration will offer services for pre-employment requirements while the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Mandaluyong Business Permits and Licensing Office will have help desks for business inquiries.

“Bahagi ito ng Serbisyong Totoong DZBB,” said DZBB anchor and Radio GMA President Mike Enriquez.

Everyone is encouraged to join the DZBB Trabaho Negosyo Fair, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Star Mall EDSA-Shaw Function Hall. Job applicants must bring their resumes and valid IDs while Negosyo Seminar attendees should also bring a valid ID.

For more details, tune in to Super Radyo DZBB 594 or call (02)333-7164.

