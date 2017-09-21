Palace issues proclamation on National Day of Protest

By: Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

Malacañang released yesterday President Duterte’s Proclamation No. 319 and Memorandum Circular no. 26 on the National Day of Protest on September 21.



Duterte on Monday announced that he was declaring Thursday as the National Protest Day to give way to those who want to protest against the government. The date marks the 45th anniversary of the late President Marcos’ declaration of martial law.

The President, in his proclamation, said he made the declaration “in solidarity with the people’s calls against all excesses and shortcomings of the government, and with the people’s desire to uphold the highest standards of integrity, efficiency, and accountability in the government.”

Duterte also said that he recognizes that there will be protesters on the said date because of the people’s fear and indignation against a repetition and perpetuation of human rights violations and other failings of the government during Marcos’ martial law.

“I urge all protesters to act within the bounds of the law, maintain a peaceful conduct of rallies, marches and demonstrations,” Duterte said.

