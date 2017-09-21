PhilWater 2017 conference

The 24th Philippine International Conference and Exhibition in Water Resources Management, simply known as PhilWater 2017, will be held next month at the Henann Bohol with the theme, “Shared Water Resources in River Basins for Sustainable Management and Development.”



Organized by the Philippine Water Works Association (PWWA) and scheduled for Oct. 18-20, PhilWater 2017 will have Cabinet Secretary Leoncio B. Evasco as primary guest of honor and keynote speaker. Evasco will be introduced by Engr. Florencio Padernal, DPA, former head of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) and Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and past PWWA president.

PWWA President Eulogio F. Agatep II will lead local organizers in welcoming the guests and participants coming from various parts of the country as well as abroad. He will be joined by Bohol Governor Edgardo Chatto and Mayor Leonila Montero of the Panglao municipality.

