Piolo provides star factor in Cycle PH

Cycling takes center stage as Sunlife Financial Philippines holds the Sun Life Cycle PH on Nov. 18 at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.



“We recognize cycling’s growing popularity in the Philippines, and this is our share in helping encourage more people to get into the sport,” said Sun Life Chief Marketing Officer Mylene Lopa during the formal launch of the event Tuesday at Seda Hotel.

The event will feature seven categories: Tricycle Ride (100 meters for 203 years old), Kids Race (500m for 4-5), Family Ride (30 minutes for 6-15 year olds with adult companion), Solo Ride (30 minutes for 6-15 years old), Short Distance (20km for 10 years old an above) and Long Distance Ride (40km for 10 years old and above).

To spice up the event, a charity sideshow dubbed Bid2Bike allows fans of brand ambassador Piolo Pascual and other Star Magic celebrities to ride alongside their idols.

“This is going to a family event,” said Sunrise General Manager Princess Galura.

As part of Sunlife’s two-fold program, the Sun Life Resolution Run takes place Jan. 20, 2018 in coordination with Run Rio with competitions penciled in the 3K, 5K and 10K categories.

