Pradera hikes lead to 34

CEBU CITY – Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club set a record two-day total Wednesday while building a 34-point lead over defending champion Manila Southwoods Masters in the 12th Philippine Airlines Ladies Interclub golf team championships at the Cebu Country Club.

For the second straight day, Pradera broke par in team play to improve to 331 points, the best ever halfway score in the event’s history.



Indonesian Michela Effendie fired three-under par 69 for 57 points while Harmie Constantino had 70 for 56 points as Pradera ended the day with 166 points, just a point short off its opening day output.

Kristine Torralba rounded out Pradera’s scoring with 53 points. Lorenz Kayla Nocum failed to count with 46.

Despite a record 34-point lead, Pradera captain Normandy Sto. Domingo vowed to deliver the knockout blow on Thursday.

“We hope to finish this tomorrow. We’re sending in our top guns to get the job done so that we can relax on Friday,” said Sto. Domingo who will field Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso and Effendie in the third round.

Saso led Pradera’s charge with 59 points last Tuesday.

Manila Southwoods, bidding for its seventh straight crown, managed to keep Pradera within arm’s length before fading in the closing holes.

Bernie Ilas, playing for the second straight day, led Southwoods with 53 points while teammates Mikhaela Fortuna and Maria Sofia Chabon added 53 and 52 points, respectively. Samantha Dizon failed to count with 47.

In the Founders division, Alabang Country Club scored 129 points to grab the lead over Lady Eagles Australia which slipped to third place.

Alabang drew 48 points from Rita Horan, 42 from Christine Popp and 39 from Jocelyn Garcia to hike its total to 255, two points clear of Manila Southwoods Legends.

Scoring for Southwoods Legends were Laurea Duque 46, Christine Valdehueza 45 and Marie Claire Ong 38.

After scoring a front-running 134, Lady Eagles Australia Golf dipped with 114 for 248 total.

CHAMPIONSHIP: 331 – Pradera Verde (167, 166); 297 – Manila Southwoods Masters (144, 153); 273 – Cebu Country Club-A (140, 133).

FOUNDERS: 255 – Alabang Golf & Country Club (126, 129); 253 – Manila Southwoods Legends (124, 129); 248 – Lady Eagles Australia Golf (134, 114); 236 – Del Monte Golf (124, 112); 234 – Negros Occidental Golf Club-A (117, 117); 226 – Mactan Island Golf Club (104, 122); 216 – Valley Golf Club North (106, 110); 202 – Alta Vista Golf Club (100, 102).

