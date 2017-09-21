‘The Shape of Water’: Romance in a new form

Take a deep breath and plunge deeply into the latest genre-defying romance fantasy movie “The Shape of Water” starring an impressive cast that includes Academy winner Octavia Spencer with Academy Award nominees Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon and Richard Jenkins along with Doug Jones, known for his pivotal nonhuman roles.



From master storyteller, Guillermo del Toro (Pacific Rim, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Book of Life), comes “The Shape of Water”, an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.

“The Shape of Water” opens February 2018 in cinemas from 20th Century Fox to be distributed by Warner Bros.

