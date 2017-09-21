Valdez swears Pinoy foe is no pushover

Mexican puncher Oscar Valdez isn’t looking past Filipino challenger Genesis Servania even though Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum has something dandy in store for his fast-rising prospect.

“I am prepared for Servania. He is rugged and strong. He has my upmost respect,” Valdez said during an open workout Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) in Tucson, Arizona, site of his third defense of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) featherweight crown this Friday.



Arum, who heads Top Rank, believes Valdez is ready to face anyone in the 126-lb category that he is eyeing a big gun assuming Servania, originally from Bacolod City, falls by the wayside.

“I would be trying to get (Carl) Frampton,” Arum told the Bulletin, referring to the two-division beltholder from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

And it seems that Valdez and Arum already have an understanding.

“Bob Arum is a great human being helping the Dreamers. The Dreamers just want to work, raise families and be peaceful. Bob is doing all he can to help them. I want to thank him personally,” said Valdez, who represented Mexico in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

The Tucson card will be telecast live free via ESPN and Valdez (22-0 with 19 KOs) feels a sterling showing against Servania (29-0 with 12 KOs) would lead to even bigger matchups on the horizon.

“ESPN is seen all over the world. It’s an honor to fight on this great network. Our fights will be seen everyplace imaginable,” said the 26-year-old champion.

But Servania, now based out of Kanazawa, Japan, swears he didn’t cross the vast and often turbulent Pacific just to make Valdez look great.

