24 hunks vie for Misters of Filipinas 2017 pageant

TWENTY-FOUr gorgeous male candidates will compete for the title of Misters of Filipinas 2017 as they were presented to the press during a special show held at the Matrix Creation Events in Quezon City last Sept. 17.

This year’s candidates are Clint Karklins Peralta, Ion Perez, Vann Ramos, Rosky Perez, Ryan Guiao Hernandez, Bap Nograles Petel, Rubi Kust, Yves Campos, John Joseph Hipolito, Jeffrey Camus, Carlo Pasion, Raven Renz Lansangan, Chris Capistrano, Renz Cutanda, Joe-Mharr Padilla Mangi, Julio Paolo Evina, Neil Erwin Regis, Jonathan Maniquis, Amir Don Abbo, Andrei Acorda, John Marben Segui, Mark John Mancenido, Aki Cerro Montibon, and Kit Gonzales.



They will vie for the titles of Mr. International Philippines, Man of the World Philippines, Mr. Supranational Philippines, Man of the Year, and Mr. Universe Tourism Philippines.

Manhunt Philippines, which used to be one of the titles of the pageant, has been temporarily excluded from this year’s contest.

“Manhunt Philippines pahinga muna. If ever, we’re planning na ihiwalay s’ya ng pageant pero pahinga muna ang Manhunt Philippines contest,” said Carlo Morris Galang, president of Prime Event Productions Philippines Foundation Inc.

(PEPPS), organizer of the annual male pageant.

Galang has expressed confidence in this year’s batch of candidates.

“We have more than 120 applicants nationwide. Then may mga regional winners kami duon pa lang sobrang dami na,” he said.

Now on its 5th year, Galang also lauded the officers and members of PEPPS who made the pageant possible this year.

Winning tips

Previous winners of Mister of Filipinas pageant gave their unsolicited advice to this year’s candidates.

Cj Querol, who will compete in the Mr. Tourism Universe contest in October, said: “Hindi kami competitive. Pagdating lang duon sa mga pre-pageant competitions, duon lang kami nagiging competitive. Parang magkakapatid na ‘yung turing namin. So siguro ganun lang ang gawin nila. Tapos dun lang sila mag focus at mag excel.”

Vincent Jarina, who will vie for Mr. Ocean in Taiwan on Nov. 25, said: “Siguro wag nilang isipin na competition ito.

Enjoy lang nila kung anung meron sa competition.’’

The grand finals of Misters of Filipinas pageant will be held at One Esplanade at the Mall of Asia complex in Pasay City on Sept. 30.

