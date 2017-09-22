Ceres-Negros keeps Davao winless in PFL

- Home
Ceres-Negros denied the Davao Aguilas another breakthrough win after settling for a 1-1 draw Wednesday in the Philippines Football League at the Davao del Norte Sports Complex in Tagum City.
Spaniard Fernando Rodriguez scored the tying goal in the 73rd minute, allowing Ceres to share a point with the host Davao side which took the opener courtesy of James Younghusband in the 27th.
The Busmen improved to 29 points after 14 matches, two off JPV-Marikina and three clear of Stallion-Laguna for fourth.
Davao, which played its first game under new coach Marlon Maro, produced its seventh draw of the season to stay winless after 16 matches.