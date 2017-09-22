Cotabato’s most wanted falls

By: Malu Cadelina Manar

KIDAPAWAN CITY – An unidentified gunman shot to death a notorious gun-for-hire also considered North Cotabato’s most wanted in a barangay in Carmen here, on Wednesday.

Nasser Omar, also known as Commander Derby, is believed to have been behind the killing in 2010 of Pol Dulay, vice mayor of Kabacan, North Cotabato.



Derby’s death was confirmed by Chairman Nestor Salama of Barangay Batongkaya in Montawal, Maguindanao.

Salama said Derby was shot at close range while sleeping inside the house of his mother-in-law.

Also wounded in the attack are the victim’s wife and son. Both are undergoing treatment in a hospital in nearby Kabacan town.

Derby has R2.5M reward money on his ‘head’.

In 2010, the local government unit (LGU) of Kabacan has issued a R1.5M reward to those who could arrest or kill Derby. In May 2017, another R1M reward was issued for his capture when he led the escape of at least 157 inmates at the North Cotabato District Jail (NCDJ).

Derby was allegedly hired to specifically rescue Melvin Casangyao, a drug kingpin detained at the NCDJ.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent Agustin Tello, provincial director of the Maguindanao Provincial Police Office, wants more proof of Derby’s death despite Salama’s statement.

But Salama said Derby has already been buried Thursday morning, only hours after he was shot.

“Inilibing na si Derby base sa ritwal ng Islam. Pero sigurado ako na si Derby ay patay na. Pinatay ng kanyang close-in bodyguard,” Salama said in an interview over Catholic-ran DXND.

