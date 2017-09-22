Digong: Pulong not exempted from drug war

By: Argyll Cyrus Geducos

President Duterte said not even Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte is exempted from his bloody drug war after the presidential son was linked to the P6.4-billion illegal drug shipment from China last May 2017.



In his speech at the awarding ceremony of the 2017 Outstanding Government Officials in Malacañang, the President said he ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to “kill” the Vice Mayor if the allegations are proven true.

“‘Pag may anak akong nasa droga, patayin ninyo para walang masabi ang tao,” Duterte said Wednesday afternoon.

“Kaya sabi ko diyan kay Pulong, ‘My orders are to kill you if you are caught and I will protect the police who will kill you, kung totoo ‘yan,’” he added.

“The better so that may masabi ako sa tao. ‘Ayan daldal kayo ng daldal, patay na, katawan ng anak ko,’” he continued.

This as the government’s drug war continues to get criticized following the suspicious deaths of teenagers last month.

