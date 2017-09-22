Dodj Mallari ventures into musical journey

RISING Kapamilya star Dodj Mallari has embarked on a singing career as he heads to a recording studio for his debut CD.



“Naka-record na ako ng tatlong kanta. We will have 10 songs for my first CD. Hopefully, the full CD will be out second quarter of next year,” said Mallari, during an exclusive interview for the soft launch of “Christmas Parade by The Bay” held in Quezon City recently.

Mallari said that the three finished songs will be initially heard during a concert entitled “Walang Kokontra-Bida” on November 25.

Mallari, 34, was introduced in the 2016 Kapamilya teleserye “Magpahanggang Wakas” where he played the best friend of actress Arci Muñoz.

Starting this year, Mallari will be busy with four ABS-CBN projects starting with a stint on the popular teleserye “La Luna Sangre.”

“Kapit-bahay ako rito ni Daniel (Padilla). Lalabas din ako sa ‘Barangay Tatay.’ Ibabalik ng ABS CBN ang comedy at si Vandolph naman ang bida rito. Then ‘yung isang TV series na ‘On The Job,’ matagal na ring tapos ‘yun. Any time pwede na rin ipalabas. Reporter naman ang role ko dito sa serye na ito,” said Mallari, who is being managed by RALF Advertising and Events Management.

In spite of a flourishing career on television, Mallari said that singing is really his passion.

Given the chance, Mallari said he would love to delve into acoustics.

At the concert “Walang Kokontra-Bida,” Mallari will be joined by several Kapamilya stars.

