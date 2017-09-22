Galilean women follow Jesus

Gospel Reading: Lk 8:1-3

Jesus journeyed from one town and village to another, preaching and proclaiming the good news of the Kingdom of God.

Accompanying him were the Twelve and some women who had been cured of evil spirits and infirmities, Mary, called Magdalene, from whom seven demons had gone out, Joanna, the wife of Herod’s steward Chuza, Susanna, and many others who provided for them out of their resources.



REFLECTION

Accompanying him were… some women

Luke is known as the Gospel of Women for its mention of several women, with roles serving as models of faith and discipleship. There is Mary, the mother of Jesus – singularly blessed because she is the “Mother of the Lord” and she lives by the word of God. Then there are Elizabeth, the prophetess Anna, the sisters Martha and Mary, the woman from the crowd, the persistent widow in a parable, the generous poor widow, the daughters of Jerusalem, and others.

Today’s Gospel focuses on Galilean women who follow Jesus and provide for him and his Apostles out of their own resources. This is surprising because rabbis then do not include women among their disciples.

Women will continue to play important roles in the nascent Christian communities. The women in the Gospel will have their counterparts in the women in Acts, also written by Luke: e.g., Tabitha, Damaris, Lydia, and Priscilla. A good number of women will be associated with Paul’s evangelizing mission and mentioned in his letters: Chloe, Phoebe, Evodia and Syntyche, Eunice and Lois, Nympha, and others.

Do you know laywomen who are active in the Church?

What, in your opinion, should women do more?

