Hindi nakakahawa ang singaw

By: Rica Cruz

I just have a question and this is about mouth sore. In Tagalog, singaw. So, is it true na bawal mag oral sex ang magpartner kung merong singaw ang kahit sino sa kanila? Pwede ba ito mag-cause ng herpes?



Singaw or canker sores are small wounds or ulcers that are found in the mouth. They are caused by stress and trauma to the mouth area – kapag nakakagat, o nasusugatan. They can also be caused by allergies, sensitivity to acidic or spicy food, bacteria, and certain health conditions and vitamin deficiencies. They have not been proven to be caused by a virus (unlike herpes) nor are they contagious. In short, hindi sila nakakahawa.

When it comes to oral sex, and the person doing the deed has singaw or canker sore, then he or she has an increased chance of contracting STIs like HIV if the partner is infected. Why? Because the lesion or wound in the mucous membrane will be in direct contact with the partner’s bodily fluids (e.g. semen, vaginal fluids, blood, etc.) So, it might be better to take that in consideration.

The kind of sore that are caused by the herpes virus are called cold sores and not canker sores. Cold sores are small red blisters na makikita mo around the mouth or the face. Unlike canker sores, cold sores are HIGHLY contagious. In the context of oral sex, oral herpes can develop into genital herpes. Yikes. Aside from that, herpes can also be transmitted kahit walang cold sore. Kaya, it’s important na alam mo kung ano bang meron ang partner mo, is it a cold sore or a canker sore?

Either way, to reduce the risk of any kind of sexually transmitted infections, it is best to practice safe sex. Use condoms, dams, or other kinds of barriers that completely cover the area with sores or even the gentials. If you are not sure what kind of sore you have, I suggest that you and your partner go to your nearest STI testing centers, and get tested. Don’t be afraid to do so. Kasi nga di ba, it’s better to be safe, than eventually, sorry.

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me on Instagram: _ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

