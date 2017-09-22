Kim Chiu not ready for marriage

1 SHARES Share Tweet

KAPAMILYA star Kim Chiu has said that she is not ready to settle down five years from now.

Chiu made the comment during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“Wow! Hindi pa, hindi pa. Pero hindi mo rin masabi. I don’t know. Let’s see,” said Chiu when asked if she sees marriage five years from now.



Chiu, 27, also frowned on reports that she and rumored boyfriend Xian Lim have split. Until now, however, they refused to label their relationship.

“Okay naman kami. Medyo naging busy lang,” she said. Asked how often they see each other, the actress said: “Not that often.”

Sought to give advice on love, Chiu said: “Never stop learning. Love yourself more. Take it easy.”

Chiu also described herself these days as “stronger, tougher and more mature.”

In the future, Chiu also said that she wanted to travel to Iceland alone.

“Iceland. Isa ‘yun sa mga gusto kong puntahan. I want to travel alone. Medyo natatakot ako to travel alone pero I want to try,” said Chiu, who currently stars in the daytime drama “Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin” with Gerald Anderson.

Chiu also said that she is very close to actress Bela Padilla these days.

“Nito lang kami naging super close. Eto at nagja-jibe at meron kaming common friend. Then naging isang circle na kami. Parang fun naman. Laugh and laugh. Videoke. Sobra syang talino,” she said.

Related

comments