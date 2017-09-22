PH bets capture 3 more ‘Para’ golds

KUALA LUMPUR – Team Philippines rode on the courageous performances of thrower Cendy Asusano, swimmer Ernie Gawilan and the chess team spearheaded by Sander Severino to hike its gold haul to 19 in the penultimate day of the 9thASEAN Para Games here.



Asusano, 27, threw the iron ball to a distance of 5.50 meters to top the event in the F54 and join the country’s triple gold winners in Severino and sprint phenom Cielo Honasan and Severino.

Gawilan struck gold in the 200m individual medley for SM8 in 2:50.13.

Severino captured his third gold after his team – composed of Henry Lopez and Felix Aguilera – reigned supreme in the team rapid for the physically impaired.

