Red tide alert still up in W. Samar Bays

By: Restituto A. Cayubit

Tacloban City – Bays in Western Samar are still under shellfish ban, this, according to the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) in Eastern Visayas as reported by the Regional Agricultural and Fisheries Information Section (RAFIS), here.



Francisco C. Rosaroso, RAFIS chief, is strongly advising the public to refrain from gathering, marketing, transporting, and consuming shellfish such as green mussels, oysters and alamang from the bays of Irong-Irong, Maqueda, Villareal, and Daram, which, he said, are all positive with the red tide toxin.

Rosaroso also mentioned Cambatutay Bay in Tarangnan, Samar being also under local red tide warning, with water samples taken from the bay showing the presence of Pyrodinium bahamanse var. compressum, which causes Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning (PSP).

Based on information gathered by RAFIS, six cases of confirmed PSP have been recorded in Catbalogan, Samar with one fatality.

The Out-Patient Department of Samar Provincial Hospital, on the other hand, recorded 33 PSP cases in Brgy. Mual-Bual, Zummaraga, Samar.

There were also five reported cases of PSP in Pinabacdao, Samar.

