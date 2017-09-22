Regal Films story ought to be told

1 SHARES Share Tweet

MOTHER’S STORY – Highspeed recently suggested books about four great actresses: Gloria Romero, Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, and Rosa Rosal.



Bro. Nes (Cuartero) has a brilliant idea. That the Regal Films story ought to be told. The sooner the better. But of course. Regal produced some of the country’s finest movies under the leadership of Mother Lily Monteverde… with the help, of course, of her husband, Father Remy. Regal’s story is actually also Mother’s story.

I dare say that Regal has the best movie catalogue…bar none.

•

MEMORABLE – Let’s start with Regal’s memorable movies, some of which are classics.

“Relasyon,” “City After Dark,” “Pahiram ng Isang Umaga” – Ishmael Bernal.

“Adultery” – Lino Brocka.

“Bilangin ang Bituin sa Langit”, “Till We Meet Again” – Elwood Perez.

“Temptation Island”, “Underage” – Joey Gosiengfiao.

“Scorpio Nights” – Peque Gallaga.

“Playgirl” – Mel Chionglo.

“Mano Po 1” – Joel Lamangan.

“Sandakot na Bala” – Joe Carreon.

“Sa Ngalan ng Pag-ibig” – Maryo J. de los Reyes.

“Fatima Buen” – Mario O’ Hara.

“Live Show” – Joey Reyes

“Sana Pag-ibig Na” – Jeffrey Jeturian.

“Dahas” – Chito Roño.

“Sister Stella L” – Mike de Leon.

“Shake, Rattle & Roll” – franchise with different directors.

The list is by no means complete.

•

STARS – Now, let’s look at the stars Regal built and rebuilt, launched and re-launched to stardom.

Dina Bonnevie “Katorse,” Gina Alajar “Diborsyada,” Rio Locsin “Disgrasyada,” Cherie Gil “Problem Child,” Claudia Zobel “Shame,” Alma Moreno “Nympha,” Snooky Serna “Bata Pa Si Sabel,” Maricel Soriano “Galawgaw,” Kristine Garcia “Exploitation,” Jean Garcia “Impaktita,” Kris Aquino “Pido Dida”.

Leading men who started with Regal: Richard Gomez, Gabby Concepcion, Albert and William Martinez, Miguel Rodriguez, Alfie Anido, Ricky Davao, Zoren Legaspi, Eric Quizon, Aga Muhlach.

Such big names as Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Boyet de Leon, Alice Dixson, Gloria Romero, Nida Blanca, FPJ, Rudy Fernandez, Charito Solis, Susan Roces, Dolphy, Amalia Fuentes, Eddie Gutierrez, Ricky Belmonte, Charo Santos, Elizabeth Oropesa, Gina Pareño, Eddie Garcia, Aiza Seguerra, Roderick Paulate, Herbert Bautista, Joey de Leon, Lito Lapid, Lorna Tolentino, Ruffa Gutierrez, Aiko Melendez, Carmina Villaroel, starred in Regal movies.

Along the way, Regal suffered setbacks, but that didn’t stop Mother Lily from producing movies. She said: “Movies are my passion.”

And so Regal keeps on discovering stars and directors to date, including Lav Diaz.

Who’ll write the Regal Films story?

Related

comments