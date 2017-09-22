UCBL: San Lorenzo, CEU rap UCBL foes

By Jerome Lagunzad

Where import Soulemane Chabi Yo goes, Colegio de San Lorenzo follows.

The versatile 6-foot-6 big man delivered his usual numbers yesterday as the Griffins humbled Technological Institute of the Philippines, 80-67, to extend their unbeaten start in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



Chabi Yo finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds on top of two blocks while serving as the catalyst in the Griffins’ strong push in the second period that allowed them to break away from the Engineers.

The Benin native teamed up with homegrown big man Jon Gabriel during that decisive attack as they accounted for eight points each, outscoring TIP’s mere 12-point output while paving the way for CdSL’s fifth straight victory and a continued hold of the top spot.

“Chabi Yo continues to prove why he’s the best foreign player in this league,” beamed Griffins coach Boni Garcia.

“He’s been playing great for us and I’m hoping he will stay healthy throughout the tournament.”

Defending champion Centro Escolar University earned a fair share of the spotlight by foiling upset-conscious Bulacan State University 79-68, thanks to a solid second-half performance.

Christian Uri and Oliver Arim ignited their resurgence in the third canto while veteran guard Orlan Wamar came through five straight points in the stretch to help the Scorpions keep the Gold Gears at bay with less than three minutes to play.

CEU nailed its fourth consecutive victory in as many matches despite missing the services of Congolese center Rod Ebondo, who was not utilized by coach Yong Garcia since he will suit up as an import for Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Champions Cup in Chenzhou, China.

“I’m confident that my local players can fill up the void left by Rod and that’s exactly what they did, especially in the second half,” beamed Garcia, who got a combined 27 points and 11 rebounds from Uri and Arim.

First Game

CDSL 80 – Chabi Yo 21, Sablan 14, Formento 10, Gabriel 10, Alvarado 4, Baldevia 4, Callano 4, Laman 4, Rojas 4, Vargas 3, Gojar 2, Ancheta 0, Borja 0, Calizo 0.

TIP 67 – Palisoc 16, Soriano 14, Napoles 12, Latu 8, Quimbao 4, Daguro 3, Lara 3, Mallari 3, Ramos 2, Tan 2, Manalang 0, Primo 0.

Quarters: 18-18, 42-30, 65-44, 80-67.

Second Game

CEU 79 – Uri 15, Wamar Jr. 13, Arim 12, Manlangit 8, Intic 7, Baconcon 6, Caballero 5, Fuentes 5, Guinitaran 4, Cruz 2, Umeanozie 2, Galinato 0.

BULSU 68 – Fajardo 25, Dela Cruz 10, Jauco 9, M. Mendoza 8, Necio 8, Ledesma 4, Crisostomo 2, J. Mendoza 1, Solayao 1, Sellano 0, Cristobal 0.

Quarters: 16-15, 29-35, 58-46, 79-68.

