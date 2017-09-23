Faeldon to file ethics complaint vs Trillanes

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Resigned Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon is set to file an ethics complaint against Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Monday, Sept. 25.



After filing a case against Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Faeldon this time will go after Trillanes who, amid the investigation on the smuggling of the P6.4-billion shabu under his watch, accused him of being involved in the corruption at the Bureau of Customs (BoC).

His legal counsel, lawyer Jose Diño, on Thursday asked the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee conducting the probe to allow the former BoC chief to temporarily leave his detention room at the Senate Office of the Sergeant at Arms (OSAA) so he could personally file the ethics case next week.

Last Monday, Faeldon was allowed 15 minutes to file his complaint against Lacson before the Senate ethics committee.

In an interview last week, Diño said the complaint against Trillanes was due to his “innuendos, insinuations” that Faeldon was at the heart of the BoC controversy.

Trillanes had shrugged off the planned filing of the case and called the former commissioner’s move a “gimmick.”

Related

comments