Judiciary, AFP eye hot start in UNTV

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Sunday

(Pasig City Sports Center)

4 p.m. – Judiciary vs Ombudsman

5:30 p.m. – GSIS vs AFP

Former champions Judiciary and Armed Forces of the Philippines battle separate rivals tomorrow with both teams aiming a similar hot start in the 6th UNTV Cup at the Pasig Sports Center in Pasig City.

The Judiciary Magis take on the Ombudsman Graft Busters at 4 p.m. while the AFP Cavaliers, led by former PH team member Eugene Tan, collide with the GSIS Furies at 5:30 p.m. of the tournament organized by UNTV president and CEO Daniel Razon.



A victory by the Magis would tie them for Group B lead with last season’s runner-up Malacanang and newcomer Department of Agriculture in the event offering P4 million to the champion – the prize will go to its chosen charity.

With former PBA star Jimwell Torion, the Food Masters of Secretary Manny Pinol outlasted the PDEA Drug Busters, 104-100.

Out to lead the Magis are former PBA players Warren Ybanez and Don Camaso and Jose Midas Marquez while the Graft Busters are expected to draw significant numbers from guard Elbert Escudero and Albert Almojuela.

The winner in the AFP-GSIS showdown will draw level with reigning champion Philippine National Police and newcomer Department of Health.

The PNP Responders launched their title-retention bid with an 87-79 win over the Bureau of Fire Protection Firefighters while the DOH Healthy Achievers trounced the COA Enablers, 122-95.

Related

comments