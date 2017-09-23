Olivarez Colleges eyes 2nd UCBL win

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon. — Olivarez College vs UB

2 p.m. — BulSU vs Diliman College

Diliman College tries to get back on the winning track while host Olivarez College aims to start its own run when they take on separate rivals today in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 in Sucat, Parañaque City.

Humbled by pacesetting Colegio de San Lorenzo Griffins 66-47 over the weekend, the well-rested Blue Dragons are eager to rediscover their winning form in their 2 p.m. showdown with the struggling Bulacan State University Gold Gears.



Diliman College coach Rensy Bajar is confident his wards can put the bitter lesson to good use as they try to keep CdSL and defending champion Centro Escolar University, which are both unbeaten so far, within their reach.

“This is a test of character for my players and I feel they can rise to the challenge,” he said. “We’re coming off a week-long break and that’s enough for them to ponder what went wrong the last time out and make the necessary adjustments.”

In contrast, the Gold Gears don’t have such luxury since they will try to stop a two-game slide, the last a 79-68 setback inflicted by the Rod Ebondo-less Scorpions two days ago.

Meanwhile, the Sea Lions are determined to take full advantage of their home court when they take on the University of Batangas Brahmans in the 12 noon opener.

Olivarez College, last year’s runner-up, finally broke the ice on its third try after scoring a 95-77 victory against newcomer Lyceum-Batangas exactly a week ago.

Pruvil Bermudes, Richmon Sunga and Dwight Saguiguit are expected to lead the Sea Lions’ attack against the struggling Brahmans who are seeking to put an end to a three-game losing start.

