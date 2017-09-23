Sketch of woman’s abductors released

By Tara Yap

Iloilo City – The composite sketch of two men who abducted a young woman in Ajuy town, Iloilo province earlier this week has been released Friday.



Chief Insp. Aron Palomo, spokesman of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), is urging the public to share the sketches in the hopes of getting leads in the abduction of Renelyn Ira.

The 22-year-old was forcibly taken from her family’s house in Sitio Casamara, Brgy. Central last Sept. 18, by two armed men who promised to return her soon.

She remains missing to this day.

One of the suspects may be between 30-35 years old while the other is estimated to be in his mid-20s. Both suspects are believed to be about five feet and five inches tall.

