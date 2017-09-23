Smart customer service app shortlisted for int’l award

My Smart, an app that enables customers of Smart Communications to conveniently manage their accounts, was recently named finalist at the prestigious Global Telecoms Awards, under the Customer Experience Excellence category.



Produced by industry publication Telecoms.com, the awards program recognizes innovation and excellence in the global telecommunications industry.

Also shortlisted for the award are EE of the United Kingdom, Singtel of Singapore, Turkcell of Turkey, and Xavient which has operations in the United States, Canada, and India. Winners of the Global Telecoms Awards will be announced in London on November 2.

The My Smart app can be downloaded for free via the App Store and Google Play, and is also available as a website: https://my.smart.com.ph. It is one of Smart’s efforts to transform and improve customer service using digital technology.

My Smart enables Smart customers to link and manage all their Smart accounts (postpaid, prepaid, broadband, TNT, Infinity) in one app. Here they can check details like account numbers, balances, credit limits, cut-off date, and billing address. They can also see the status and validity of the packages they have availed of, and keep track of all SMS, call, and internet surfing charges.

The app even shows the daily, weekly, and monthly data usage of customers, which helps them pick the mobile internet package that best suits their needs. And when they are ready to avail of data, call, and text promos or buy eLoad, they can do so on the same app.

Moreover, My Smart lets customers view and pay their bills online, using a credit or debit card. It also provides direct access to the Smart Online store where they can shop for devices and accessories.

Customers can also use the app to redeem exclusive perks such as spa deals, staycations, and fancy dinners.

If they have urgent inquiries, or if they want to track the progress of previous requests, Smart customers can file help tickets through the app.

My Smart was recognized at this year’s Anvil Awards, organized by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines.

