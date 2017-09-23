Solano: ‘I’m innocent’

By: Jaimie Rose A. Aberia

“I am innocent.”

John Paul Solano, the primary suspect in the hazing slay of Horacio Castillo III, yesterday denied involvement in the death of the 22-year-old University of Santo Tomas first year law student.

Solano told the media that he is innocent and that he was not present during the initation rites.



He, however, said that he was called by his fraternity brothers and he resuscitated the “half-dead” Castillo.

“I did gave a CPR to Atio. When I cannot do anything else, I brought him to the hospital,” Solano said.

He also apologized for giving false statement to the police.

Solano is now in the custody of the Manila Police District. Wearing a black shirt and a cap, Solano arrived at MPD before 4 p.m. escorted by MPD Homicide Section personnel.

The suspect was initially surrendered by UST Faculty of Civil Law Dean Nilo Divina to Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson at the latter’s office in Taguig City which was witnessed by MPD Director Chief Supt. Miguel Coronel.

“Kami ay nagpapasalamat kay Sen. Lacson, school authorities ng UST, at sa lahat ng tumulong para magkaroon ng breakthrough sa kaso ni Castillo,” MPD spokesperson Chief Insp. Erwin Margarejo said.

Margarejo said Solano is set to undergo booking procedure and medical checkup. They are also waiting for his legal counsel.

He also called on Solano’s fraternity brothers to surface.

“Nananawagan kami sa kanila. Ito na ang tamang panahon na magpaliwanag sa nangyaring insidente,” Margarejo said.

Solano was earlier identified as the Good Samaritan who found Castillo’s body wrapped in a blanket in Balut, Tondo, Manila and brought him to Chinese General Hospital.

