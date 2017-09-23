‘The Good Son’ cast in Araneta Center

SPEND your weekend with the stars of ABS-CBN’s upcoming drama, “The Good Son” in a fan meet at the Farmers Plaza activity area tomorrow, at 4 p.m.



Led by popular young star Joshua Garcia, who last appeared on the network’s 2016 afternoon series “The Greatest Love,” the gathering brings together the new show’s young cast in an exciting afternoon treat for fans before the new show debuts on TV. Fans coming to the event are enjoined to post photos and video clips on their social media accounts with the hashtag #TheGoodSonAtAraneta.

Joshua, who stars as Joseph “Jopet” Reyes Buenavidez in the new series, will be joined in the festivities in Farmers Plaza tomorrow by cast mates McCoy de Leon (who plays Oliver “Obet” Reyes Buenavidez), Jerome Ponce (Lorenzo “Enzo” Gesmundo Buenavidez), Nash Aguas (Calvin “Cal” Gesmundo Buenavidez), Alexa Ilacad (Justine Castillo), and Elisse Joson (Sabrina Lorenzo).

“The Good Son” revolves around Victor (Albert Martinez) and the other family he had kept hidden from his wife. It is directed by Manny Palo and Andoy Ranay. Early reviews of the drama pegged it as “compelling,” “well-directed,” and “well-acted.” The show premieres on Sept. 25, following “La Luna Sangre” on ABS-CBN’s Primetime Bida.

For more information on the fan meet and various events in Araneta Center, visit www.aranetacenter.net; the Araneta Center Facebook page; and its Instagram and Twitter accounts @thearanetecenter.

