‘World Peace Bell’ pinatunog sa QC

By: Martin A. Sadongdong

Sinaksihan ng iba’t ibang sektor ang pagpapatunog ng “World Peace Bell” kahapon sa Quezon City Memorial Circle bilang pagpapaalala sa panawagan ng gobyerno at publiko sa pagkakaroon ng pangmatagalang kapayapaan sa bansa.



Ang naturang activity ay bahagi ng “Peace Buzz: Byaheng Kapayapaan” nationwide caravan ng Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) na layuning i-promote ang kultura ng kapayapaan kasabay ng pagdiriwang ng National Peace Consciousness Month. Ang theme ng pagdiriwang ay “Puso Para sa Kapayapaan, Magkaisa Para sa Bayan.”

Binigyang diin ni Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) peace panel chairman and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Silvestre Bello III na ang responsibilidad sa pagkamit ng tunay at pangmatagalang kapayapaan sa bansa ay hindi lamang nakasalalay sa gobyerno at peace negotiating panel kundi sa bawat isang Filipino.

“Peace, to be enduring, must be shared by everyone. The ringing of peace bell serves as a symbol of our commitment to the quest for an enduring peace to our land,” pahayag ni Bello.

“Let the ringing of the bell be a trumpet’s call for us to stay together and work harder for peace. May that goal for peace reverberate to everyone’s heart including those who are hardened by the harshness of the absence of peace,” dagdag pa niya.

