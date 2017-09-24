Big Races at Metro Turf

By: Johnny Decena

Six top caliber entries are entered in today’s main event – the 5th leg Local 4YO and above Stakes Race at the San Lazaro in Carmona, Cavite.



They are N.O. Morales couple entry Tap Dance and Messi, Stony Road Horse’sUnderwood, BC. Abalos, Jr.’s Malaya, H.S. Esguerra’s Manalig Ka and EB Dimacuha’s Blue Berry.

Sponsored by the Philippine Racing commission, the winner here gets P300,000 while the 2nd to 4th placers shall receive P112,500, P62,500 and P25,000, respectively. On the other hand, P15,000 will be given to the breeder of the winning horse.

We have 13 races today na kinapapalooban ng 3 sets ng WTA, 2 sets each naman ng Pick-6 at Pick-5 at 1 set ng Pick-4 covering the usual last 4 races. Races today start at 2:00 pm.

Sa mga di nakadalo naman sa pakarera ng Metro Turf nong Biyernes, ang 1st set ng WTA covering Races 1 to 7 ay nagbigay ng P11,192.00 at ang 2nd set nito (R3-9) ay may premyo naming P45,059.80 para sa holders ng 25 winning tickets.

Nagsipanalo rito from Races 1 to 9 ayon sa pagkakasunud-sunod ay ang Holy Rain, Pursuitohappiness, Tanforan, Secret Kingdom, Juliana’s Gold, Magic Square, Miss Rosario, , Sweetchildofmine, at Indiana Sky or combinations 1-4-3-4-1-2-2-6-8

By the way, may karera po tayo bukas, Lunes sa Santa Ana Park.

So there… see you guys at Samson’s Billiard OTB at St. Joseph and/or at Obel Dela Paz Momay’s Carinderia OTB at Marick, Cainta.

