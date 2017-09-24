Diakhite stars anew for Diliman

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Monday

(Olivarez College gym)

12 noon. – UB vs Lyceum-Batangas

2 p.m. – CdSL vs CEU

Diliman College reinforcement Adama Diakhite put on another dominant display of force yesterday.

The 6-foot-9 Senegalese center came up two blocks shy of a triple-double as the Blue Dragons vented their ire on slumping Bulacan State University, 81-66, in the Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) Season 2 at the Olivarez College gym in Sucat, Parañaque City.



The 20-year-old Diakhite, as expected, threw his full weight around the relatively small Gold Gears frontcourt on the way to posting 38 points, 18 rebound and eight swats while steering the Blue Dragons to their third win in four starts, good for solo third.

“Our team starts and ends with him. He struggled the last time out, but he made sure that he would bounce back quick,” said Diliman College coach Rensy Bajar of Diakhite who was slowed down by CdSL Griffins’ solid defense that led to a 66-47 setback last week.

Reigning league MVP Dominck Fajardo also produced a big-time performance with 22 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, as many steals and two blocks but he could not prevent the Gold Gears from absorbing their third straight loss for a 1-3 mark.

Earlier, skipper Noy Bermudes sparkled off the bench as host Olivarez College defeated University of Batangas, 91-78.

The diminutive Bermudes sizzled with a game-high 27 points, spiked by five triples, and teamed up with fellow veterans Paulo Castro and Dwight Saguiguit in their furious attack in the third canto that enabled the Sea Lions to pull away from the Brahmans.

More importantly, Olivarez College scored its second straight win and improved to an even 2-2 mark, good for fourth spot. UB, meanwhile, suffered its fourth consecutive loss.

First Game

Olivarez College 91 – Bermudes 27, Begaso 14, Castro 14, Saguiguit 8, Almajeda 4, Geronimo 4, Lalata 4, Navarro 4, Solis 4, Uduba 4, Elie 2, Sunga 2, Maganga 0.

UB 78 – Yemeli 16, Castro 13, Caspe 11, Alada 9, Gotam 9, Heidelburg 8, Villegas 7, Espiritu 4, Cervantes 1, Tabol 0.

Quarters: 21-18, 44-41, 73-59, 91-78.

Second Game

Diliman College 81 – Diakhite 38, Mondala 11, Gerero 10, Brutas 9, Sombero 6, Bauzon 2, Salazar 2, Handag 2, Chavenia 1, Darang 0, Ligon 0, Corpuz 0, Tay 0, Buenaobra 0, Mbiya 0.

BulSU 66 – Fajardo 22, Dela Cruz 11, Ledesma 8, Necio 8, M. Mendoza 6, Solayao 6, Cristobal 5, Jauco 0, Crisostomo 0, Sellano 0, Odoy 0.

Quarters: 19-16, 38-24, 61-41, 81-66.

