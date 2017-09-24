Fiery Ateneo beats La Salle

Early semifinalist Ateneo drubbed bitter rival La Salle, 25-15, 25-20, 25-22, and moved a win away from sweeping the men’s eliminations of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The two-time defending champions only needed 63 minutes to dispatch their foes – thanks to the dynamic duo of Marck Espejo and Gian Glorioso – as they clinched their sixth straight victory in as many matches.



Espejo, a former Most Valuable Player, intensified Ateneo’s offense by hitting 13 attacks to finish with 16 points.

Glorioso, for his part, complemented Espejo with 11 points including eight spikes.

The Eagles dictated the tempo for most parts of the match as they also relied on their net defense where they made 10 blocks – three each from Glorioso and Ish Polvorosa.

Polvorosa also stepped up his performance with six digs and 26 excellent sets apart from finishing six points.

Skipper Karl Baysa also provided the needed reinforcements for Ateneo with nine points.

Earlier, National University bolstered its semis bid with a 25-13, 24-26, 25-15, 25-17 triumph over UP.

Bryan Bagunas exploded anew with 27 points including 20 kills and four aces for the Bulldogs, who hiked their win-loss tally to 3-2 at third.

Madzlan Gampong also spelled the difference for NU with 15 points including four blocks, while Kim Malabunga had five blocks to finish with nine points.

UP fell to 1-4 near the bottom, putting its semis bid in peril with only two matches left in schedule.

