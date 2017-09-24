Nora Aunor’s ‘Kabisera’ hits Cinema One

NORA Aunor, recently hailed as the 33rd PMPC Star Awards Best Actress, stars in powerful family drama “Kabisera,” premiering on Cinema One tonight.



The film that earned the Superstar her latest acting award revolves around her character as Mercy, the matriarch of a Filipino family dealing with hooded people who are involved in extra-judicial killings and other abuses in Philippine society. An inspiring tale based on a true story, “Kabisera” depicts a mother and wife’s biggest challenges as she uncovers her family’s involvement in shocking secrets.

Aside from being headlined by the Grand Dame of Asian Cinema, the film’s top-caliber cast includes award-winning actors Ricky Davao, JC De Vera, Jason Abalos, Victor Neri, and Perla Bautista. Also joining the cast are newcomers RJ Agustin, Ronwaldo Martin, and Alex San Agustin.

“Kabisera” was part of the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival and was cited by the screening committee for its steady directorial hand, conscientious script and effective cinematography matched by the lead actors’ faultless performances. It is directed by Real Florido and Arturo San Agustin and produced by Firestarters Productions and Silver Story Entertainment.

Catch a mother’s unremitting fight with the Superstar in “Kabisera” on Cinema One’s “Blockbuster Sunday,” Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. Cinema One is available on SkyCable and Destiny Cable Digital Channel 56, and Destiny Analog Ch. 37. Like Cinema One on Facebook at facebook.com/Cinema1channel to view full schedule.

