‘Our Love Is Here to Stay’

1 SHARES Share Tweet

HERE TO – Readers contribute more partners and couples – married or un – with stable relationships.

To quote lines from the song “Our Love Is Here to Stay”:

It’s very clear

Our Love Is Here to Stay

Not for a year

Forever and a day

In time the rockies may crumble

Gibraltar may tumble

They’re only made of clay

But our love is here to stay



•

LONG AND LASTING – Yes, long and lasting love. Here they are – feedback from readers.

Ariel Rivera and Gelli de Belen. Their two sons are studying in Canada, where the couple plans to settle eventually.

Aljon Jimenez and Manilyn Reynes.

Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, who’s expecting her second baby, after Zion. When will wedding bells ring?

Mikael Daez and former Miss World Megan Young.

Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo, such a lovely pair.

Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo, whose Paris wedding is the talk of the town.

Billy Crawford and Coleen Garcia, already engaged.

Julius Babao and Tintin Bersola – into charity and art, devotees of Padre Pio.

Gerald Sibayan and Ai-Ai de las Alas, church wedding is set December this year.

Highspeed had long time ago cited such durable showbiz couples as:

Robert Arevalo and Barbara Perez, Tito Sotto and Helen Gamboa, Manny Paner and Daisy Romualdez, Ronaldo Valdez and Baby de Leon, Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres, Bong Revilla and Lani Mercado, Jinggoy Estrada and Precy Vitug, Neil Llamanzares and Grace Poe, Boyet de Leon and Sandy Andolong, Eddie Mesa and Rosemarie Gil, Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao,who underwent lots of trials but survived them all.

Related

comments