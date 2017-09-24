Troops battle BIFF

By: Valerie Ann Lambo

COTABATO CITY – Government forces clashed with elements of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) on Friday at Barrio Muslim in Guindulungan, Maguindanao.

Capt. Arvin Encinas, 6th Infantry Division spokesperson, said the encounter with “more or less 70 BIFF fighters” occurred at around 1:30 p.m.



“Nagkaroon ng pagputok ng mga artillery fires,” he added.

The rebels were eventually forced to pull back early morning on Saturday after military forces swarmed the area.

BIFF spokesperson Abu Missry Mama said more than 30 BIFF fighters in the area simply defended themselves against military personnel who encroaching their area.

No casualties were reported from either side.

