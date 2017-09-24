Vice mayor killed by lone gunman

By AARON RECUENCO

A lone gunman shot dead the incumbent vice mayor of Rizal town in Oriental Mindoro, with police still investigating the possible motive behind the attack.

Chief Insp. Imelda Tolentino, spokesperson of the MIMAROPA (Mindoro Oriental and Occidental, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan regional police, said Vice Mayor Jackson Cinco Dy was waiting for his car in a carwash in Barangay Bagumbayan when he was shot at around 4:30 p.m. Friday.



“He was shot from behind. He was shot at the back of his head,” said Tolentino.

Tolentino said the fatal bulletwound immediately led to the death of the 58-year old vice mayor.

She said the suspect rode a motorcycle driven by an accomplice and fled.

Meanwhile, police arrested a barangay councilor of Little Tanauan also in Roxas town along with his suspected cohort in a buy-bust at around 12:30 p.m. also on Friday.

Tolentino said the operation was carried out after local anti-drugs unit was able to negotiate for the purchase of shabu from Barangay Councilor Celestino Gomez Mamburam.

Also arrested during the operation was 48-year old Edgar Francisco.

Seized during the buy-bust, according to Tolentino, were two sachets shabu and R1,500 marked money.

