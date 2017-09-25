Amit gains quarters

By WAYLON GALVEZ

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan – Rubilen Amit advanced to the quarterfinal round of the women’s 10-ball pool singles after she edged Thi Ngoc Huyen of Vietnam, 7-2, in their round of 16 match in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) Sunday at the Ashgabat Olympic Complex here.



Amit, a former two-time World 10-Ball Championship winner (2009 and 2013), delivered a bronze medal in this same event during the 2013 AIMAG in South Korea and she is hoping to surpass that feat.

“Hopefully makakuha tayo ng medal. Kung ma-match ok, kung papalarin na mahigitan pa, mas maganda. I’ll do my best,” said the 35-year-old Amit following her win against the 47-year-old Huyen.

Amit, who hails from Mandaue City, will next face Parisa Mangli of Iran in Monday’s semifinal at the Billiards Hall. Chezka Centeno, silver medalist in 9-Ball Singles, lost to Cehn Siming, 7-1, in the round of 16.

The victory of Amit came a day after Filipino athletes suffered defeats in other fronts, including a heartbreaking loss at the Bowling Arena where Kenneth Chua and Jo-Mar Roland Jumapao lost to India in the men’s quarterfinal doubles.

Chua, the 25-year-old silver medalist in men’s singles, finished with 224 points, while Jumapao has 182 points for a combined 406 points – 12 points behind India’s 418 points by Dhruv Sarda (237) and (Shabbir Dhankot (181).

The two placed third in the group stage to make it to the quarters, while the other PH team of Ivan Malig and Anton Alcazaren was not as fortunate, placing 15th in their group.

The women’s teams are set to see action Sunday afternoon, as Maria Liza del Rosario will pair with Krizziah Lyn Tabora, while Marian Lara Posadas will team up with Marie Alexis Sy.

In indoor tennis, Anna Patrimonio and Khim Iglupas lost to Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare of India in the quarters Saturday. In the mixed event, Iglupas and and Jeson Patrombon likewise fell to India’s Thombare and Jagadeesan Vishnuvardhan in the quarters Friday.

Over at the Martial Arts Arena, Renzo Miguel Cazenas lost two fights in the -90kg Sambo men’s, first in the quarterfinal to Iraj Amirkhani of Iran (9-0) and then in the Repechage Round (a chance for a bronze) to Afghanistan’s Mahmoodullhaq Mohammadi.

In wrestling, Alvin Lobreguito – bronze medalist in freestyle -57kg traditional wrestling event – dropped his round of 16 match to Jawed Rahimi in the same weight category freestyle -57kg.

So far, the country has 22 medals, with two gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze medals.

