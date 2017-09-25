Mondilla heads cast in ICTSI Players tilt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Clyde Mondilla seeks to formalize his claim on his first Philippine Golf Tour Order of Merit title as he heads the cast in the circuit’s final leg in the ICTSI Players Championship, which begins tomorrow at the Summit Point Golf Club in Lipa City, Batangas.



The PGT’s 10th and final stop turns out to be a coronation tournament for Mondilla with rivals Tony Lascuña, Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que all skipping the P3 million event sponsored by ICTSI to honor previous commitments abroad.

Mondilla, who placed second to Lascuña in last year’s OOM derby, leads the chase with earnings of P2,606,409 behind three victories, including the recent ICTSI Riviera Classic, which also served as the third leg of the inaugural PGT Asia Tour.

Lascuña, with two victories and a slew of top five finishes, is in second with P2,566,543 in winnings but has given up his OOM bid by signing up for the Taiwan Masters also slated this week.

Tabuena, at No. 3 with P1,909,705 in winnings, is also competing in Taiwan, while the fourth-running Que, with P1,600,525 in earnings, is seeing action in Japan.

This practically hands the OOM crown to Mondilla as the fifth-running Jhonnel Ababa, even if he pockets the top P550,000 purse this week, won’t come close with only P1,585,345 in earnings.

Zanieboy Gialon, recent PGTA ICTSI Riviera winner Rene Menor, Michael Bibat and veterans Jay Bayron, the 2015 Summit leg winner, and Elmer Salvador, the next four players in the current OOM ranking, are also in the field.

Among the foreign entries are Americans Elliot Hume and Lexus Keoninh, Koreans Hwang Myung Chal, Kim Jun Sik, Park Jun Sung and Lee Hyeon Tae, Australians Nathan Park and Ian Tonumaipe’a and Japanese Seiji Yanagisawa.

Others vying in the 72-hole championship are Ira Alido, Jobim Carlos, Ferdie Aunzo, Jessie Balasabas, Rufino Bayron, Cassius Casas, Marvin Dumandan, Anthony Fernando, Mhark Fernando, Keanu Jahns, James Ryan Lam and Arnold Villacencio, winner here in 2014.

Related

comments