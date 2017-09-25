Ping: Frat initiation rites instill ‘bondship’

Initiation rites are needed to form “bondship” and instill discipline among members of a fraternity organization, Sen. Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson said yesterday.



Lacson condemned the death of freshman University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III due to alleged Aegis Juris fraternity hazing recently but said he understands why there is still hazing despite moves to curb it and why members of fraternity or sorority organizations have to undergo tough initiation processes.

“From my experience in the PMA, even cavaliers share this, it is primarily needed for bondship. Plus it’s needed to instill discipline. Because it’s sweeter when you get recognized after going through something dangerous,” Lacson said in a radio DZBB interview.

“To us it’s not just hazing. I admit, I won’t lie that there was no hazing happening at the PMA. But during our time, we are given more difficult physical exercises. We prefer to strengthen our core with sit-ups rather than get punished starting from lunch to dinner especially every Saturday noon when we don’t have any classes and upperclassmen have more free time,” said Lacson, a PMA graduate.

Lacson, a former Philippine National Police chief, is set to hold a public hearing on Castillo’s death as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs today at 6 p.m.

Invited to the Senate probe, among others, is John Paul Solano, also a member of the Aegis Juris fraternity who had surrendered to his office. Lacson eventually turned him over to the Manila Police District.

The MPD has considered Solano as the primary suspect in the death of Castillo after giving false statements to authorities on how he found the freshman law student.

Lacson said PMA freshmen are not exempted from extreme psychological ‘torture.’

“Psychological (tests)… kung anu-ano pang-dehumanize na pinapagawa sa iyo. Kasama yan kasi alam mo parang nakagawian na ito,” Lacson said. (Hannah L. Torregoza)

