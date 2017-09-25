PVL: Adamson eyes semifinals

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – UP vs FEU (m)

10 a.m. – San Beda vs CSB (m)

4 p.m. – JRU vs NU (w)

6:30 p.m. – Adamson vs CSB (w)

Streaking Adamson guns for a semifinal berth today against lowly College of St. Benilde in the women’s division of the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.



The unbeaten Lady Falcons clash with the winless Lady Blazers at 6:30 p.m. in their bid for their fourth straight victory in as many matches in Group B.

A win for Adamson would also eliminate San Beda in the semis race as only two teams from the five-squad field will advance to the next race. The Red Spikers carry a 2-2 card.

Showing vast improvement, Adamson is a force to reckon with after beating University of the Philippines, Arellano, and Technological Institute of the Philippines to reside at the helm of its group.

They have lost only two sets from those three matches so far.

But St. Benilde, which is already out of contention, wants to play spoiler, not only aiming to snap Adamson’s winning run but also seeking to end its campaign on a good note.

Ranya Musa and Marites Pablo are expected to lead St. Benilde, but it would take twice the effort to outplay a tough Adamson crew bannered by hard-hitting Jema Galanza, who is running second in the Best Scoring Department, and Christine Soyud.

In the other pairing, National University seeks to strengthen its semifinal bid when it battles luckless Jose Rizal University at 4 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs carry a 3-0 card in Group A, not far behind Ateneo (2-1) and Far Eastern University (2-1).

Jaja Santiago, currently the top spiker in the conference, looms a NU’s biggest arsenal along with Aiko Urdas, Risa Sato, and Jorelle Singh.

JRU, which has a 0-3 mark, boasts of Shola Alvarez in the frontline. (Kristel Satumbaga)

Related

comments